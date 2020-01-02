The Moab Valley Multicultural Center is will show “The Long Walk of Nelson Mandela” on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Grand County Public Library. The two-hour-long documentary produced by PBS’s Frontline tells the story of Mandela’s life through the eyes of those close to him: from trusted friends to the prison guards at Robben Island, where he was held for 27 years.
In the past years, the MVMC and the library have teamed up to show films highlighting important civil rights activists early in January to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Past films have celebrated Maya Angelou and Dolores Huerta.
Nelson Mandela was a South African leader who opposed that country’s policy of racial segregation, termed apartheid. He was arrested for his activism in 1957, tried for treason and acquitted before being sentenced to life in prison in 1964. He was eventually released in 1990, after rejecting multiple offers of release. Mandela went on to become President of South Africa in 1994.
MVMC Education Coordinator Quincy Masur said that the center was proud to feature important leaders for justice and diversity. Both Maya Angelou and Nelson Mandela are featured on the MVMC’s Multicultural Mural, a highlight of the center’s building at 156 N. 100 West.
The two leaders were chosen by Moab community members for inclusion within the mural along with Cesar Chavez, Mahatma Gandhi, Jane Goodall, Chief Standing Bear, Malala Yousafzai, Eleanor Roosevelt and Harvey Milk.
The mural was created by 10 artists and local volunteers in 2015 and 2016.
Masur said that after the movie, she will facilitate an open-ended conversation with the audience about their impressions and thoughts on the film, talking about what stood out to them the most, or noting what is different now because of his work.