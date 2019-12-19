Belanda Ann Mustache, July 6, 1971 - Dec. 11, 2019

Belanda Ann Mustache, age 48, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own bed on Dec. 11, 2019. Most commonly known as Benny, she had many other nicknames specific to different people in her life.
She was the daughter of Betty Ann Begay, Dominic Mustache and Michael Mustache; the mother of Antonio “Taco” Mustache and Izzy (her beloved Chihuahua); the grandmother of Jaxon Mustache; and sister, auntie, cousin-sister, niece and a friend to many.
Anyone who knew Benny would be able to speak to her unique character, wonderful sense of humor, and zest for life. She was notorious for her little Chihuahuas starting with Shaylene (the queen bee) and ending with Isabella (Izzy). There was never a dull moment and she managed to keep herself entertained throughout all stages of her life. She had many passions from creating metal art to calling into radio competitions (in fact a cap was placed on how many times she could win). Of course, many of us know how much she loved to gamble and it was easy to see why, because she rarely lost. Probably one of her favorite ways to pass the time was getting on her Harley Davidson.
There was a viewing on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary (2515 Patterson Rd, Grand Junction).
Friends and family are welcome to a celebration of life on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LDS Stake Center (701 Locust Lane, Moab).
Donations to cover funeral costs are welcomed at www.fundly.com/belanda-mustache-memorial.
The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support they have received during this time and especially those who have supported Benny in the past.